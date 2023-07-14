First Alert Weather: Record heat continues across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- We are starting with another very warm morning in Phoenix with temperatures in the 90s once again!

Plan on another really hot afternoon with high temperatures climbing to around 117 degrees later today. We are likely to break a record Friday and heading into the weekend. The average high high for this time of year in Phoenix is 107.

Our heat wave continues for the weekend with highs getting even hotter, plan on highs of around 118 degrees in Phoenix for Saturday and Sunday. Spots in western Arizona could be even hotter, climbing to 120 this weekend in Bullhead City!

High pressure will expand over the weekend, bringing in dry air and the intense heat. As far as monsoonal moisture goes, it looks like it will reenter southern Arizona for next week, bringing storm chances to Phoenix Right now, we sit it about a 30% chance to see some storms Monday afternoon, with additional chances for Tuesday and Wednesday.

High heat will start to break (a bit) as we get going into next week, but still very hot, staying in the 115 range for most of next week.

Be sure to use caution outside and take plenty of breaks from the heat. Remember, heat does a number one weather-related killer in Arizona every single year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.