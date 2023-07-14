Desert Botanical Garden to close early due to extreme heat this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a near-record heat wave continues, a popular outdoor Valley attraction is being forced to cancel some events and shut its doors early. Desert Botanical Garden officials said on Friday the garden will close early due to the extreme heat advisory.

On Saturday and Sunday, the garden, garden shop and Gertrude’s restaurant will close at 2 p.m. and the last admission is at noon. In addition, the Sonoran Sippin’ and Flashlight Night events are canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email from the garden on how to request a refund, exchange their ticket for another night or apply the amount toward a membership.

Arizona's extreme heat is creating health issues for many people. Whitney Clark reports on the best steps to avoid getting overheated & keep yourself in check.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team says the high temps will only increase this weekend. The high is projected to be around 118 degrees for Saturday and Sunday in the Valley, and western Arizona could see temperatures nearing 120. Next week, we’re still expected to see temps lingering in the 115 range.

