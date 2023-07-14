Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Desert Botanical Garden to close early due to extreme heat this weekend

The Sonoran Sippin’ and Flashlight Night events are canceled.
The Sonoran Sippin’ and Flashlight Night events are canceled.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:45 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As a near-record heat wave continues, a popular outdoor Valley attraction is being forced to cancel some events and shut its doors early. Desert Botanical Garden officials said on Friday the garden will close early due to the extreme heat advisory.

On Saturday and Sunday, the garden, garden shop and Gertrude’s restaurant will close at 2 p.m. and the last admission is at noon. In addition, the Sonoran Sippin’ and Flashlight Night events are canceled. Ticket holders will receive an email from the garden on how to request a refund, exchange their ticket for another night or apply the amount toward a membership.

Arizona's extreme heat is creating health issues for many people. Whitney Clark reports on the best steps to avoid getting overheated & keep yourself in check.

Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather team says the high temps will only increase this weekend. The high is projected to be around 118 degrees for Saturday and Sunday in the Valley, and western Arizona could see temperatures nearing 120. Next week, we’re still expected to see temps lingering in the 115 range.

For more information, visit dbg.org.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
Taiwan-based company TSMC is bringing two major developments to north Phoenix, and it means...
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix worried about pay cuts
.
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants
The street pavement is lighter than the common black pavement.
Phoenix expands ‘cool pavement;’ research shows it makes people hotter

Latest News

FILE - The Federal Aviation Administration said the system’s software predicts when a plane is...
Is the ‘skiplagging’ airfare hack worth the risk?
.
First Alert Weather: Record heat continues across metro Phoenix
Phoenix Suns games to air on Arizona's Family
So far in July, the department has responded to seven mountain rescues.
Phoenix Fire not seeing a big increase in mountain rescues during heat wave