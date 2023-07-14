Crash involving Scottsdale patrol vehicle and golf cart under investigation

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A small stretch of Scottsdale Road was closed early Friday morning after a crash involving a Scottsdale police patrol vehicle and a golf cart.

Around 4 a.m., Scottsdale Police closed both directions of the road just north of McDowell as detectives investigated the crash. Details surrounding what led up to the crash are still extremely limited, however video from the scene showed a heavy police presence just outside of the Bones Cabaret strip club.. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was being questioned or looked for as a result of the wreck.

Drivers were asked to around 70th Street or 74th Street to get around the closure. However, the road has since reopened.

