Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

City of Phoenix planting more trees to help with extreme heat

The goal is to root 200 trees per mile in select areas the $1.5 million plan began growing last year.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:59 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From cycling, walking or taking public transit for work or school, sometimes the harsh Valley summer sun is unavoidable. This makes hunting for shade crucial.

“We call it shade hopping,” said Lora Martens with Phoenix Heat Response & Mitigation Office. “When you go from shade to shade it might take you a little bit longer to get from one place to another.”

Martens is working to plant lots of trees as part of the city’s cooling corridor program. “We are prioritizing areas of the city where people are using the streets more, or the most, but also equally distributing across the city.” The goal is to root 200 trees per mile in select areas the $1.5 million plan began growing last year.

Areas they are looking to add trees to:

  • Areas where people would walk, bike, jog, etc. if more shade existed there.
  • Areas where people would prefer to walk, bike, etc. to get to a destination (work, favorite coffee shop, lunch spot, fitness) because parking is scarce.
  • Areas that could benefit from more shade to invite more customers.
  • Areas near schools so the little ones are protected from the heat when they walk, bike, or ride their scooter to school.
  • Areas where tree growth will not interfere with overhead power lines or underground utilities as the tree matures.

This is part of the city’s more comprehensive plan to add more trees throughout the city and, in turn, more shade. The city planted more than 3,500 trees last year. “Trees have a lot of co-benefits, they clean the air, they’re beautiful they provide bird habits,” Martens said. The city said they are buying these trees from local nurseries and are aiming for law water use trees. Here are five of the species they are selecting:

  • Mulga – Acacia aneura
  • Ghost Gum – Eucalyptus papuana
  • Southern Live Oak – Quercus virginiana
  • Chinese Elm – Ulmus parviflora
  • Blue Palo Verde – Parkinsonia florida

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire

Latest News

The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother took Phoenix newborn from hospital after he tested positive for drugs, police say
City of Phoenix will plant more trees to make walking, cycling cooler
Hot weather continues in Arizona with light showers in SW corner
Dean Ducharme tells Arizona's Family how his grandfather, right, changed the course of history.
True crime legacy of Arizona family that changed criminal trials forever