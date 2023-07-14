City of Phoenix planting more trees to help with extreme heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — From cycling, walking or taking public transit for work or school, sometimes the harsh Valley summer sun is unavoidable. This makes hunting for shade crucial.

“We call it shade hopping,” said Lora Martens with Phoenix Heat Response & Mitigation Office. “When you go from shade to shade it might take you a little bit longer to get from one place to another.”

Martens is working to plant lots of trees as part of the city’s cooling corridor program. “We are prioritizing areas of the city where people are using the streets more, or the most, but also equally distributing across the city.” The goal is to root 200 trees per mile in select areas the $1.5 million plan began growing last year.

Areas they are looking to add trees to:

Areas where people would walk, bike, jog, etc. if more shade existed there.

Areas where people would prefer to walk, bike, etc. to get to a destination (work, favorite coffee shop, lunch spot, fitness) because parking is scarce.

Areas that could benefit from more shade to invite more customers.

Areas near schools so the little ones are protected from the heat when they walk, bike, or ride their scooter to school.

Areas where tree growth will not interfere with overhead power lines or underground utilities as the tree matures.

This is part of the city’s more comprehensive plan to add more trees throughout the city and, in turn, more shade. The city planted more than 3,500 trees last year. “Trees have a lot of co-benefits, they clean the air, they’re beautiful they provide bird habits,” Martens said. The city said they are buying these trees from local nurseries and are aiming for law water use trees. Here are five of the species they are selecting:

Mulga – Acacia aneura

Ghost Gum – Eucalyptus papuana

Southern Live Oak – Quercus virginiana

Chinese Elm – Ulmus parviflora

Blue Palo Verde – Parkinsonia florida

