Cave Creek volunteers making ceramic bowls to raise money for food bank

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Sonoran Arts League in Cave Creek needs you to put your artistic skills to good use! Volunteers are creating ceramic bowls for the Foothills Empty Bowls Project to raise money for the Foothills Food Bank.

Volunteers can attend a free workshop at the Sonoran Arts League Ralph Deuschle Arts Learning Studio near Cave Creek Road and Galloway Drive. No artistic experience is necessary, so anyone can come out to make a bowl. Good Morning Arizona anchor Colton Shone stopped by the studio to get an up-close look at the artwork and to try making a bowl. “People come in and they choose a form, they get saran wrap and then these are done on the potter’s wheel,” said Robin Ray, a ceramic artist. “There’s a variety of things people can do. They can paint designs or you can just have it glazed with one beautiful color.”

After the bowls are finished, they will be sold to raise money for the food bank. “People in our area come out for lunch and they look at a table with all the bowls. They go, ‘Oh, I have to have this one!’ Then they go to a food line and a scoop of food is put in the bowl, and then they can have lunch with everybody. After a long, hot summer it’s really great to see everyone coming out,” said Ray.

The workshops are every Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until August 11. All ages and skill levels are welcome, but registration is needed before arrival. Donations are welcome to help cover the cost of clay, glaze and other tools. To see registration dates, click or tap here. To learn more about the Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center, visit foothillsfoodbank.com.

