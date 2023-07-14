Arrest made in connection with wildfire burning north of Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Deputies have arrested a suspect believed to have started the Flat Fire, which continues to burn north of Flagstaff.

The wildfire broke out Monday north of the San Francisco Peaks, about 4.5 miles west of U.S. 89. The U.S. Forest Service says it began when someone was burning grass trimmings in a burn pit, which grew out of control due to windy conditions. Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies have since arrested the person believed to be responsible, the Forest Service said on Friday, and he’s facing charges including reckless burning and violating the county’s fire ban.

Since Monday, the Flat Fire has burned 156 acres and, as of Friday afternoon, is reportedly 32% contained. Several fire crews are assigned to the fire, which has not threatened any structures.

The Flat Fire began Monday north of Flagstaff in Coconino County. (Arizona's Family)

