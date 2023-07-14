Arizona’s Family to broadcast Phoenix Suns games starting this upcoming season

Arizona's Family, Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury
Arizona's Family is the new home for Phoenix Suns and Mercury games(azfamily / Suns / Mercury)
By Jason Sillman
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:58 AM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury announced Friday that Arizona’s Family will be the local broadcasting partner and will provide non-nationally televised games to viewers for free on Arizona’s Family television stations KTVK (3TV) and the newly launched KPHE (Arizona’s Family Sports).

All Suns and Mercury non-national exclusive games will be broadcast between the two stations.

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner, Mat Ishbia, released the following statement Friday:

Earlier this year, the Phoenix Mercury announced a new media rights deal with Gray Television to carry the team’s games on Arizona’s Family 3TV (KTVK) and the newly created Arizona’s Family Sports Network (KPHE). This announcement now adds the Phoenix Suns to the partnership with Arizona’s Family to deliver 100% of each team’s locally broadcast games via over-the-air television and streaming.

“We’re thrilled this partnership will connect our loyal family of viewers with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury,” said Pat LaPlatney, President & Co-CEO of Gray Television. “In a very short window, Mat Ishbia has begun to build a world-class organization both on and off the court. Mat and Josh Bartelstein have made good on their promise to focus on the community and put their fans first. We are very pleased to play a part in that effort with our Phoenix, Tucson, and ultimately our Yuma stations.”

Updated caption: Pat LaPlatney (left), President & Co-CEO of Gray Television (parent company of Arizona’s Family) standing alongside Mat Ishbia (right), owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.(azfamily)

The Suns and Mercury will have all non-national exclusive games broadcast between KTVK and KPHE. The Suns will have a minimum of 70 games broadcast, with at least 40 regular-season games on KTVK and the remaining on KPHE. The 2023-24 NBA season is scheduled to begin in October.

