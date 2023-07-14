Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane calls minorities ‘colored people’ on House floor

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona politician had a controversial moment on the U.S. House of Representatives Floor Thursday night after calling minorities “colored people.” Republican Rep. Eli Crane used the term while introducing an amendment that prohibits the Pentagon from making race a factor in hiring, promoting or retaining military members.

In response to arguments from Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty from Ohio, a Black woman against his bill, Crane said, “My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or black people or anybody can serve.”

Beatty requested unanimous approval to strike the phrase from the record. Crane requested that his words be changed to “people of color.” The chamber unanimously agreed to remove the racially-charged comment. After that, Crane’s amendment passed the House.

Crane made a statement regarding the incident. “In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke. Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.