Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane calls minorities ‘colored people’ on House floor

Arizona Rep. Eli Crane used the racially-charged term "colored people" during a U.S. House...
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane used the racially-charged term "colored people" during a U.S. House session.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (3TV/CBS 5) — An Arizona politician had a controversial moment on the U.S. House of Representatives Floor Thursday night after calling minorities “colored people.” Republican Rep. Eli Crane used the term while introducing an amendment that prohibits the Pentagon from making race a factor in hiring, promoting or retaining military members.

In response to arguments from Democrat Rep. Joyce Beatty from Ohio, a Black woman against his bill, Crane said, “My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or black people or anybody can serve.”

Beatty requested unanimous approval to strike the phrase from the record. Crane requested that his words be changed to “people of color.” The chamber unanimously agreed to remove the racially-charged comment. After that, Crane’s amendment passed the House.

Crane made a statement regarding the incident. “In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke. Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal,” he said.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy
Arizona construction workers worried TSMC is trying to push them out
Arizona lawmakers received daily stipends for travel, depending where they live. They've been...
Arizona lawmakers receiving daily stipends despite being on break since May
Arizona lawmakers still collecting stipends while on recess