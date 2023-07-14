Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her from her home in Pulaski County. (Arkansas State Police)(Arkansas State Police)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:33 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Ivianna Jordan left the home with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s home in Pulaski County and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
The newborn was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother, 24-year-old Rosa...
Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire

Latest News

The facility, located south of Phoenix Sky Harbor near Interstate 10, has neighboring...
City of Phoenix gives marijuana operation 6 months to stop skunky smell
Arizona Rep. Eli Crane used the racially-charged term "colored people" during a U.S. House...
Arizona GOP Rep. Eli Crane calls minorities ‘colored people’ on House floor
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC reportedly opens investigation of ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old from North Carolina