All SR 87 lanes open to Payson for weekend; road narrows Monday for cleaup

All northbound lanes of SR87 to Payson will be open this weekend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Drivers heading toward Payson this weekend might notice that state Route 87 has widened. The Arizona Department of Transportation has finished restoring the right northbound lane of SR 87 south of Payson, one week after a tanker truck caught fire and severely damaged the pavement.

Both SR 87 northbound lanes will be open this weekend, but on Monday, the right lane will close again through Thursday, July 20, to clean up the construction. The lane restriction stretches about 10 miles south of Payson.

The tanker fire happened Friday, July 7, around 6 p.m., when a car crashed with a tanker truck carrying about 8,600 gallons of gasoline. Firefighters let the fire burn off the gas before working on the flames. No injuries were reported from the crash and fire.

