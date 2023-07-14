Ahwatukee woman wants refund for expensive but uncomfortable couch

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An Ahwatukee woman paid more than $6,000 for a special order couch. When it arrived, she claims it didn’t have any of the upgrades she paid for. When the furniture store didn’t correct the issue, she turned to On Your Side for help.

The upgrades we’re talking about include memory foam cushions, which are more expensive than the standard cushions. And from there, this viewer says the problems just continue. When Jessica Grady initially saw the couch on a furniture showroom floor, she knew she had to have it.

“It’s a beautiful couch. It looks great in the room,” she says. It may look great, but when you sit on it, she says, it doesn’t feel great. From the day it was delivered in March, Grady tells On Your Side that she could tell something was wrong.

“It’s not comfortable,” she says. And it wasn’t cheap. It’s a $6,200 couch that was purchased through a store called Bassett Furniture. She says the sofa is pricey because she paid Bassett Furniture extra for the cushions to be memory foam, just like the one in the showroom. But she says her couch feels nothing like that at all.

“And after a couple days I noticed that it did not feel like memory foam,” she says. “So I unzipped the couch and it was not in fact, memory foam. So we had to take that up with Bassett.”

Grady says Bassett initially insisted that it was memory foam, but when she took a cushion into the store, they acknowledged that it was clearly not memory foam and ordered replacements. But when those replacements arrived, they weren’t memory foam, either.

“They look exactly the same,” Grady says. And as for the seat back cushions, she paid extra for them to be filled with down. She says what she got was a mess.

“So there are some down feathers ... and a giant piece of foam,” she says. “It’s been overstuffed, and it still has a giant foam core in it. So it just felt like nothing that we sat on in the showroom.”

She says the backs are bulky and uncomfortable. After four months of countless phone calls and visits to Bassett, nothing on the couch has been corrected. The company initially offered a $1,200 discount for the inconvenience, but Grady says she wasn’t interested and reached out to On Your Side. We got involved, and Bassett took another look at the situation and agreed to make things right.

Bassett sent us an email saying: “We are aware that the product received does not meet Mrs. Grady’s needs and the custom options for that specific collection are not at the comfort level that she is requesting. It does not make them defective — they are just not to her comfort level.” They went on to say, “a refund will be processed when the merchandise is surrendered to Bassett.”

Grady says that’s great news and wished the furniture store would have agreed to a refund sooner. “For that money, it’s just hard to believe that we keep running into roadblocks at every point,” she says.

Thanks to Bassett for agreeing to issue a refund. On Your Side will stay on top of the issue, and we’ll let you know when this viewer gets her check.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.