Standoff case for ex-Arizona corrections director delayed to September

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The case against the former Arizona corrections director accused of pointing a gun at police has been pushed back yet again. On Thursday, officials said Charles Ryan’s trial date would instead be on Sept. 18. The news comes after a previous delay on June 19, where attorneys for both sides said they wanted to examine additional evidence.

Police say on Jan. 6, 2022, Ryan’s wife called 911 after he shot himself in the hand while drunk at his Tempe home. When police arrived, the ex-prison boss allegedly walked out and pointed a gun at officers. Ryan then barricaded himself inside the house, but authorities were later able to get him out and take him into custody. In May 2022, a grand jury indicted Ryan on one count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one count of unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Ryan retired as the director of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation, and Reentry in September 2019. (Arizona's Family)

Last month, state prosecutors approved a plea offer to send to Ryan’s defense team, but the case is still set to go to trial. The terms of the plea deal haven’t been announced.

