Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 12, 2023:

Uncle Bears Grill and Bar - 21151 E Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

3 violations

Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes

Heavy build-up of slime mold on soda guns

Beer cheese soup kept past discard date

Wendys - 3893 S Arizona Ave, Chandler

3 violations

French fry station employee scratching hair then handling food

Raw eggs stored above lettuce

Cooked chili not kept hot enough

Hyderabad House Arizona - 4960 S Alma School Road, Chandler

3 violations

Raw chicken and fish not held at proper temperature

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Heavy accumulation of dust and grease through establishment

Village Inn = 1863 S Signal Butte Road. Mesa

3 violations

Gravy and green chili pork not kept hot enough

Cream pies not kept cold enough

Hash browns not cooling properly

Pop Pot and Tea - 2015 N Dobson Rd. Chandler

4 violations

Various broths and chili not date marked

Raw eggs stored above mangoes

Employee not washing hands properly

Cooked meat not kept hot enough

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Avanti Restaurant - 2728 E Thomas Road, Phoenix

Little Mesa Café - 3929 E Main Street, Mesa

Nanjing - 13606 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West

Starbucks - 2785 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

IHOP - 6601 W Peoria Ave, Glendale

Café Rio Mexican Grill - 5414 S Power Road, Gilbert

