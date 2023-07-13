Your Life
Slimy mold on soda guns, excess grease and dust found at Phoenix-area restaurants

Here are the Phoenix area restaurants that didn't make the grade recently.
By Jason Barry
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for July 12, 2023:

Uncle Bears Grill and Bar - 21151 E Rittenhouse Road, Queen Creek

3 violations

  • Employee handling dirty dishes then clean dishes
  • Heavy build-up of slime mold on soda guns
  • Beer cheese soup kept past discard date

Wendys - 3893 S Arizona Ave, Chandler

3 violations

  • French fry station employee scratching hair then handling food
  • Raw eggs stored above lettuce
  • Cooked chili not kept hot enough

Hyderabad House Arizona - 4960 S Alma School Road, Chandler

3 violations

  • Raw chicken and fish not held at proper temperature
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Heavy accumulation of dust and grease through establishment

Village Inn = 1863 S Signal Butte Road. Mesa

3 violations

  • Gravy and green chili pork not kept hot enough
  • Cream pies not kept cold enough
  • Hash browns not cooling properly

Pop Pot and Tea - 2015 N Dobson Rd. Chandler

4 violations

  • Various broths and chili not date marked
  • Raw eggs stored above mangoes
  • Employee not washing hands properly
  • Cooked meat not kept hot enough

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

  • Avanti Restaurant - 2728 E Thomas Road, Phoenix
  • Little Mesa Café - 3929 E Main Street, Mesa
  • Nanjing - 13606 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West
  • Starbucks - 2785 N Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
  • IHOP - 6601 W Peoria Ave, Glendale
  • Café Rio Mexican Grill - 5414 S Power Road, Gilbert

