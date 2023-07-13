Scottsdale’s ban on natural grass for new homes could be big boost to artificial grass industry

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The artificial grass business is on a roll in Arizona, as homeowners look for ways to conserve water and protect the environment.

Brian Klein, with Paradise Greens and Turf in Scottsdale, said they’re working non-stop, even in the scorching summer heat. “It certainly makes sense,” said Klein. “We live in a desert. We are constantly in and out of drought conditions, and it just makes sense. I can’t see why any reasonable homeowner, if they can afford it, wouldn’t want to participate in a program that saves water and beautifies the neighborhood at the same time.”

And the turf business appears to have been given another boost. The Scottsdale City Council just approved a new landscaping ordinance to protect the city’s water resources. Starting next month, natural grass will no longer be allowed in the front yards of new homes under construction.

“This is really about getting rid of non-functional grass,” said Gretchen Baumgardner, Scottsdale water policy manager. “The grass that we don’t walk on, grass we just use for aesthetics; this is about getting rid of it and only using functional grass that is necessary for our city.”

A number of Valley cities currently offer financial incentives to homeowners to remove natural grass and create a zero landscape, but Scottsdale is the first in the Phoenix metro area to ban grass for new home construction. Las Vegas currently has a ban on natural grass for new homes and some commercial development. Klein thinks it may be just a matter of time before other Arizona cities do the same.

“Typically speaking, with an average residential install, the homeowner will recoup their costs in three and half to four years,” said Klein. “That’s going to come in savings of water they are not using, and savings in landscape maintenance, which is maintenance they are no longer paying for.”

Klein estimates that the average cost to install artificial grass is between $4,000 - $7,000.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.