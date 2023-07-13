Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Rabid beaver killed by father after young daughter bitten, officials say

A beaver that was killed after biting a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker, Miles Montgomery and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LANIER, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Officials in Georgia said a beaver that was killed after it bit a young girl at Lake Lanier tested positive for rabies.

WANF reports the beaver bit the girl Saturday and was killed by the girl’s father after.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) was then contacted about the incident, and the Hall County Animal Control stepped in to investigate.

Georgia DNR said there was no evidence of baby beavers in the area.

No details were given on the girl’s condition.

Officials said two other people had also come into contact with a rabid beaver in the Sardis area of Gainesville. The beaver was taken to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in Decatur.

Officials are posting positive alert signs in the area where the beaver was found.

Anyone who finds an animal acting abnormally in the area is urged to call Hall County Animal Services at 770-531-6830 or call Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beginning Aug. 12, Arizona phone customers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls.
New dialing changes for Arizona phone customers with 602 and 623 area codes
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona
File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
Police say the baby's mother took him from the hospital.
Mother arrested after Phoenix newborn with feeding tube taken from hospital
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos

Latest News

Drone 4 was over the Greyhound bus crash scene near Highland on July 12, 2023. (KMOV)
Arizona man among 3 killed in Greyhound bus crash near St. Louis
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republican senator should drop his ‘irresponsible’ protest and OK military nominees, Biden says
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex