Popular Scottsdale sushi spot to close after 15 years

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A popular East Valley sushi spot is closing its doors after 15 years. On Thursday, Sushi Roku owners announced that they’ll be closing their restaurant in the W Scottsdale hotel.

The restaurant reached the end of its lease, and it’ll be expanding to California and Texas. Despite the news, owners are hopeful they’ll return to Scottsdale in the future. “Throughout the years you’ve trusted us with your celebrations, both big and small, in turn, our guests & team members have become family,” officials posted on Instagram.

Foodies can still get one last sushi fix before the restaurant’s last day on July 31.

