Phoenix Fire’s drone program proves valuable in over 100 fires, mountain rescues

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Technology is proving to be a valuable tool for first responders. It’s been one year since the Phoenix Fire Department launched their drone program and it’s already been used in more than 100 incidents. “To date, we’ve launched on over 120 incidents, our pilots have logged over 100 hours of flight time,” said Capt. Kenny Overton, a drone pilot for the department.

In just over 365 days, the drone program has expanded from 9 pilots to 13. “These drones have thermal capabilities, onboard AI so that if we’re flying them through narrow areas, they will sense the surroundings around them,” Overton said.

He said there are many ways this technology is being used within the department. “We have launched it on some mountain rescues in the last week, we launched it on a structure fire this week and we launched it on a hazmat situation this week too,” he said.

Last year, Phoenix firefighters responded to 232 mountain rescues. In the past, crews have been sent out on all sides of the mountain to locate hikers in distress. “The most helpful aspect is the information we’re able to get to our decision makers in a real time,” Overton said.

So far this year, there have been 115 mountain rescues, and in some cases, this technology has saved lives. “A lot of times with hikers when they call 911 — they’re lost, they don’t know where they are, but their cell phone will give us a ping,” Overton said. “Just recently, we found some hikers that were lost on Piestewa Peak. We were able to locate them with the drone, guide our crews into them and get those people safely off the mountain.”

With drone capabilities constantly expanding, Overton said he’s excited to see how the department continues to evolve. “We’ll always need firefighters to go out and rescue people, to stabilize situations, but with the drone we can provide an extra layer of information,” he said.

