Palm-scanning payment system expands to metro Phoenix Whole Foods

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Amazon has expanded its palm-scanning payment system to Whole Foods stores in the Valley. The technology is called Amazon One. Once you sign up, link your credit card and scan your palm, it remembers your biometrics for future payments.

“Biometrics are physical characteristics on the body. In the case of palm prints, we have lines and markings that determine uniquely who we are,” said Katina Michael, an ASU professor in the School of Future Innovation in Society.

Amazon said the technology is safe, secure and seamless. “I love it, the more technology the better,” said shopper Casey Wallin. However, the technology is raising concerns about data privacy and security. Michael said it is important that people understand what they are signing up for.

“Amazon and other companies are touting this as giving you more control, more security but in fact, the consumer is not aware of the potential for data to be breached in the cloud,” she said.

According to Amazon’s website, the data is protected and not stored on an Amazon One device. However, Michael said she still has concerns and stresses that if your data is stolen, there can be serious implications.

“We have to know where that data is being stored, who is having access to it and perhaps, warrant processes in the future — someone can accidentally find themselves in a case because their latent fingerprint or palm print is on an item, like a gun or a knife,” she said.

