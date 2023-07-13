Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mom, son each win $500,000 in lottery weeks apart

Peggy Williams won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to...
Peggy Williams won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials. Her win came less than a month after her son, Randy Williams, won the Cash 5 lottery jackpot of $518,774.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:55 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN/Gray News) - A North Carolina family is celebrating two lottery wins in the span of a month, WITN reports.

Randy Williams, 48, of Greenville, said he woke up in the early morning hours of June 15 and decided to check his Cash 5 lottery numbers from the night before. He found out he had a $518,774 jackpot waiting for him at lottery headquarters.

“I’m going to buy my mom a house,” Randy Williams said at the time. “She’s very happy.”

His mother, Peggy Williams, went with him to the Raleigh headquarters to claim the prize, which netted Randy Williams $369,627 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Fast forward to Tuesday morning, when Randy Williams accompanied his mother to claim her own lottery winnings, less then a month after claiming his prize.

Peggy Williams, also of Greenville, won $500,000 on a Double Diamond Cashword scratch-off ticket, according to lottery officials. She took home $356,253 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

“This is hard to believe,” she said. “I went over it about 10 times to make sure I had it correct.”

While her son had initially offered to buy her a new house with his winnings, Peggy Williams said they decided to use his win to fix up her current home. However, with the second win, she said they might finally buy a new house after all.

“I feel like we are blessed,” Randy Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WITN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona

Latest News

Woman says she's thankful to be alive after rabid fox attack
Raw chicken, fish not held at proper temp at this Phoenix area restaurant
Police tried to detain 26-year-old Juan Reynoso on June 28, when he broke away and ran across...
Phoenix police body-cam video released of shooting of man with ‘fake’ gun
The fire broke out shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cypress Apartments on Bell Road near...
Toddler dies, woman seriously hurt after north Phoenix apartment fire