Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mobile home burned down in Phoenix, 8 people displaced

A home in the Rancheria mobile home community was destroyed in a fire.
A home in the Rancheria mobile home community was destroyed in a fire.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mobile home was destroyed, and two others were burned in a fast-moving fire on Wednesday evening in east Phoenix. It happened in the Rancheria mobile home community near 32nd and Yale streets, which is a few blocks south of Thomas Road. The fire spread quickly from the first home to the two neighboring homes. Fire crews searched the homes and determined everyone made it out OK before fire engines arrived.

Eight people are out of their homes from the fires, but the city of Phoenix’s community assistance program was called to help. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
.
First Alert Weather: Monsoon storm chances in the forecast again for parts of Arizona

Latest News

The bridge is expected to finished construction next summer in June.
Bridge in Tonto Basin scheduled to be complete June 2024
The mile-long Tonto Basin bridge should make residents lives easier
The shooting happened in an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Man dead after a shooting in a north Phoenix apartment complex
Mother reportedly takes baby from Phoenix hospital, AMBER Alert issued