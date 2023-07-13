Mobile home burned down in Phoenix, 8 people displaced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A mobile home was destroyed, and two others were burned in a fast-moving fire on Wednesday evening in east Phoenix. It happened in the Rancheria mobile home community near 32nd and Yale streets, which is a few blocks south of Thomas Road. The fire spread quickly from the first home to the two neighboring homes. Fire crews searched the homes and determined everyone made it out OK before fire engines arrived.

Eight people are out of their homes from the fires, but the city of Phoenix’s community assistance program was called to help. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.