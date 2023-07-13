Your Life
Man, woman arrested following standoff in stranger’s home in Cordes Lakes

Andrew D. Smith, 34, and and McKenzie R. Wilbanks, 22, were arrested on multiple charges...
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man and woman following a bizarre late-night standoff in Cordes Lakes.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a resident called to report that someone was inside a home that was supposed to be empty on Horseshoe Lane. Deputies responded and spoke with a man outside, who told them he gave a man and woman a ride to that address but didn’t know them. Deputies approached the home and found that one of the doors was open. They called out to see if anyone was inside and a man responded but refused to come out.

Deputies then got in touch with the homeowner, who was not home at the time. That person confirmed that the house should be empty, and additional deputies arrived to surround the residence. They continued speaking with the man, later identified as 34-year-old Andrew Dean Smith of Cordes Lakes, and learned his girlfriend was also inside the home. She was identified as 22-year-old McKenzie Raye Wilbanks, also of Cordes Lakes.

Eventually, deputies tried to get in through the partially open front door, but it was blocked by furniture. When they entered through another door, they saw Smith standing in the hallway before he barricaded himself in a bedroom and stopped responding.

The sheriff’s office Quick Response Team (QRT) arrived around 12:15 a.m. and later forced entry into the bedroom. They reportedly found Smith and Wilbanks hiding in the closet and took them into custody without incident. Deputies say both had active warrants and were booked into the Campe Verde Jail for additional charges, including trespassing, burglary, criminal damage and resisting arrest.

It’s unclear what connection, if any, they had with the home.

