Man dead after a shooting in a north Phoenix apartment complex

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Phoenix on Wednesday evening. Police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. There they found a man who was shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officers are holding a man they say was involved in the shooting. Detectives are investigating and working to learn what led up to the shooting.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.