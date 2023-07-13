Investment company provides school supplies to Phoenix-area families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s almost back-to-school season, and this time of year can be stressful for families. School supplies and backpacks can start to add up, so an investment company is stepping in to help Arizona kids and parents.

Arizona’s Family Gibby Parra was at one Valley location where Western Wealth Capital was giving out school supplies. The company has continued the back-to-school tradition for eight years. The event will be hosted at 50 locations across the country, including in Arizona. This year, they gave out over $200,000 in supplies! “We’re going to be giving away over 5,200 backpacks fully stocked this year,” said Jennifer Staciokas with Western Wealth Capital. “It definitely takes the burden off of the parents. It’s a really stressful time of year, getting your kids ready for school, and it’s a pretty expensive time of year. So we’re able to take one little thing off of their plate, out of their budget, and provide them these amazing backpacks with school supplies to kickstart the year.”

Volunteers were stuffing backpacks with everything kids need for school, including notebooks, scissors, erasers, highlighters and more. The supplies will be given out to residents of Phoenix-area Western Wealth Capital-owned apartments.

