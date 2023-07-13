Your Life
Inflation still trending higher in Phoenix compared to national average

In the United States, inflation increased 8.3% from a year ago, but it increased 11% in Phoenix.
By The Associated Press and Peter Valencia
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:09 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While the latest federal Consumer Price Index shows that consumer prices rose just 3% year-over-year in June, the Valley of the Sun is still seeing even higher prices.

Across metro Phoenix, however, prices rose 4.4% over the past 12 months. Food prices rose nearly 7% while energy prices dropped about 12%, primarily driven by the significant drop in gas prices.

The Associated Press reported that the national CPI index increased 0.1% from June 2022, the smallest month-to-month increase since August 2020. Data showed the slowdown was driven by easing prices for gasoline, airline fares, used cars and groceries. Restaurant prices are also moving up, according to the AP, having risen 0.4% from May to June and nearly 8% from a year earlier.

Arizona’s Family has previously reported that inflation has caused more families to go into debt and save less. InvestigateTV found that more than a third of Americans have more credit card debt than emergency savings, the highest on record since 2011.

What prices rose the most in Phoenix?

  • Food: Cereal and bakery products - up 17.5% compared to last year
  • Rentals - up 13.2% compared to last year
  • Food: Fruits and vegetables - up 9.8% compared to last year
  • Medical care - up 6.9% compared to last year

Numbers also show that inflation has steadily dropped since peaking at a 40-year high of 9.1% nationally in June 2022 and 12.10% in December 2022 for metro Phoenix. The AP has also reported that wholesale prices in the United States decelerated again last month, showing signs that the Federal Reserve’s streak of interest rate hikes is working.

Inflation peels back again in June, but the Fed and economists see more work ahead. (CNN)

