Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley named best hotel in Arizona; here’s why

Along with being the best in the state, Hermosa Inn was also named one of the top 500 hotels in the world.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Paradise Valley hotel took home the top spot for best in the state. According to Travel and Leisure World’s Best Awards 2023, Hermosa Inn was named the best hotel in Arizona for 2023.

Nearly 165,000 readers took a survey ranking hotels based on rooms, location, service, food and value. Readers chose ratings of excellent, above average, average, below average, or poor, and the final scores are averages of those responses. Hermosa Inn boasted a 95.09 score out of 100! Some things that stood out to guests were the property’s unique atmosphere and convenient location near restaurants, shopping and hiking.

Along with being the best in the state, Hermosa Inn was also named one of the top 500 hotels in the world. “We’re just so proud, so honored and so humbled to receive such an award from Travel and Leisure,” said David Rosenbaum, director of sales and marketing with the hotel. “The greatest strength of our property is lawns, restaurant and patio. That’s how many, many of our travelers, locals alike remember us is through lawns and the resort. Nice, quiet, charming little resort.”

The hotel is located near 32nd Street and Camelback Road and features 43 casitas. For more information, visit hermosainn.com.

