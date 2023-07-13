Your Life
First Alert Weather: Hottest weekend of summer on the way to metro Phoenix

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for Thursday 7/13/23
By April Warnecke
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s another First Alert Weather Day for the Excessive Heat. Look for a high of 114 degrees in the Valley today, which would tie the record for today’s date. It will also mark our 14th day in a row of temperatures of at least 110 degrees. This is now the 3rd longest stretch in Phoenix history of days that hot and strong high pressure in our region means the heat will continue.

In fact, we’re looking at even hotter temperatures over the weekend ahead. We’ll climb to 116 degrees tomorrow, then 118 degrees on Saturday and 117 on Sunday. As for the monsoon, storm chances continue today in the high country, but we will stay dry in the Valley. Storm chances start to climb again early next week as more monsoon moisture moves into the state by Monday and Tuesday.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley today through Tuesday while a Heat Advisory has now been issued for high country spots like Flagstaff, Prescott, the Mogollon rim and the White Mountains for Friday through Monday.

