Excessive heat continues with possibility of rain chances mid next week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Another day, another record. The morning low at Sky Harbor was 95 degrees. That broke the previous warmest low record for the date which we set just last year when we had a morning low of 93.

The all-time warmest low temperature for Phoenix is 96 degrees, set in July of 2003. Maybe that will fall this week as well. During the day, the excessive heat continues. As of 3 p.m., the Sky Harbor high temp was 113 degrees, just one degree shy of a record for the state. And very hot temperatures are expected through the weekend into early next week.

We are starting to see a chance that some monsoon moisture will push far enough into the state to bring a slight chance for showers around the Valley mid-week. Although the chances are low, less than 20%, we could see an overnight storm Monday night into Tuesday morning. And there’s another chance of rain Wednesday. But perhaps my forecast bias right now, wanting it to rain, could be impacting my view. More likely, a storm will blow up close enough to the Valley to throw some dust our way in the middle of next week. But we wouldn’t mind the rain.

Statewide, thunderstorms will be limited to eastern and southeast portions of Arizona through the weekend. The number of storms will pick up next week statewide. By the way, using the legacy dewpoint definition for the onset of the monsoon in Phoenix, Monsoon 2023 started Tuesday, July 11. Today marks the third straight day of dewpoints averaging 55 degrees or more.

