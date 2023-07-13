DNA links man to Phoenix sexual assault cold case from 23 years ago, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix detectives have made an arrest in a sexual assault cold case from over two decades ago. Investigators say DNA identified the assault suspect as 59-year-old Brian Eastwood.

On March 14, 2000, a then 17-year-old girl reported she was sexually assaulted by a man named “Brian.” Officers found the victim naked with her hands tied behind her back and crying, stating she was raped, investigators said. The teen said she and Eastwood initially agreed to have sex for money the day before. The victim was waiting when Eastwood drove up and paid her. The two had sex, but then Eastwood pulled out a stun gun and began jabbing the victim with it, police said.

The victim tried to fight off Eastwood but couldn’t escape because the car doors were locked. He reportedly continued shocking her with the stun gun before tying her hands behind her back. He then began sexually assaulting the teen and told her to cooperate, “or he would hit her on the head with a bottle,” court paperwork states. The victim was eventually able to open the door and run away. He then drove off but wasn’t identified or found at the time of the crime. A witness later told police she saw the teen girl climbing up the side of a freeway in only a shirt and called 911.

The teen was later put in the custody of child protective services and sent to live with family in Florida. Doctors found the teen was shocked 49 times with the stun gun and had cuts over her body.

On April 15, 2005, investigators requested to analyze the sexual assault kit obtained from the teen girl. Then, on Dec. 22, 2015, investigators found a DNA match identifying Eastwood as the suspect.

On May 30, 2023, police tracked the victim to Virginia and interviewed her about the assault. The victim said she was addicted to drugs at the time and was selling her body, police said. When police told her a suspect was identified by DNA, she said she would be able to identify her attacker. On June 6, 2023, police showed the victim a photo of Eastwood from 2002, and she recognized him as the suspect. Court paperwork states the victim told investigators the main thing she remembered about Eastwood was his blue bloodshot eyes.

Eastwood was taken into custody at his home near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Wednesday. Eastwood claimed he didn’t remember anything from 23 years ago and denied sexually assaulting anyone, investigators said. He continued denying the assault when police told him DNA linked him to the case. Court documents state Eastwood told police he believed someone wanted money from him and said he was rich and married in 2000. He was booked on two counts of sexual assault.

