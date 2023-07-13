Your Life
Construction workers building TSMC microchip plant in Phoenix hit with pay cuts

Local construction workers building the TSMC semiconductor plant are worried the company is replacing them with cheaper labor or undermining their wages.
By Dennis Welch and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first phase of a massive semiconductor chip plant is being built in north Phoenix. It’s a $40 billion investment in Arizona by microchip Taiwanese semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company TSMC set to come online next year.

Political leaders on both sides are pushing to bring more high-tech jobs back to the States, but in a rush to complete construction, some blue-collar workers building the plant now claim they’re getting the squeeze with pay cuts.

Earlier this year, the chip manufacturer announced it was bringing in workers from their home county of Taiwan to speed up the construction. However, TSMC didn’t say exactly how many workers were being brought here to finish the project they hope to complete by the start of next year.

At the time, it was said the additional workers would not “impact” the thousands of construction workers already building the billion-dollar factory. But recently, multiple sources have come forward to Arizona’s Family saying they feel the new workers are here to replace them or as an excuse to cut their pay.

Early Wednesday, Arizona’s Family reached out for comment to time. and to a general contractor on the project. We received a response Thursday morning from the chipmaker which reads:

On Good Morning Arizona, Arizona’s Family asked Sen. Mark Kelly about the situation. He responded that he was focusing more on the high-paying jobs of the future when the factory was up and running. “I’ve spoken to the U.S. CEO of TSMC specifically about the jobs, and it’s important that these are for Arizonans. They are bringing in a small group of individuals to do some training, and that might be what you’re referring to and there was some press about that,” Sen. Kelly explained.

In the meantime, construction continues at the site near the I-17 and Loop 303 freeways.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

