Bridge in Tonto Basin scheduled to be complete June 2024

TONTO BASIN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — While we haven’t seen many storms just yet this monsoon season, the creek in the Tonto Basin is an area that tends to flood easily, trapping people sometimes for days at a time.

Some choose to cross the floods anyway to get to where they need to go. However, his has proven to be dangerous, resulting in many rescues and even deaths over the years. Right now, there is a potential solution for the community. A bridge is currently being built there to prevent these situations from happening.

The Tonto Basin is a small town in Gila County, home to nearly 2,000 people. During the monsoon storms and rain in the winter, the Tonto Creek floods quickly and people are faced with raging waters.

Arizona’s Family has reported on a number of rescues at the creek as people attempt to cross flooded waters. In 2019, officials say a family ignored signs the roads were closed but crossed anyway. Three kids, all under 6 years old, were swept away and died. Tonto Basin resident Randy Roberson helped with the search and rescue efforts for that family.

“We have definitely seen a lot of different tragedy here over the years,” Roberson said. “It’s been amazing to watch the transformation here.”

But there is hope something like that won’t happen again. Construction on a $21.1 million dollar mile-long bridge is expected to be completed next June. “It’ll keep people from making poor decisions and I believe that’s a wonderful thing,” Roberson said.

It could have been finished as early as March, but ADOT says there were 50 days when the contractor could not work due to high flows in the creek.

Many people living on the east side are trapped sometimes for days and often go without essentials like buying groceries or going to the doctor. Many are forced to stay put or drive 40 miles out of the way to get around the flooded waters.

State Representative David Cook oversees Gila County and has been a big supporter of this bridge. He says while locals may know the dangers, those moving to the area or visiting may not.

“They find themselves putting them and their families in danger and then those people come in and try to rescue them are being put in danger,” Cook said. “We have a responsibility for those kids to be able to get to school safely during the school year.”

Roberson believes this bridge is the only way people will stay safe and says, “I’ve covered this news story about other fatalities here over the years and you feel like you’re beating your head against the wall sometimes because the need seems so obvious and to see this coming out of the ground is a godsend.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.