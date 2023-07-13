Arizona Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

