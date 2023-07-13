Your Life
Arizona Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing

Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk skates down ice against the Washington Capitals during...
Arizona Coyotes center Alex Galchenyuk skates down ice against the Washington Capitals during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, April 22, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

