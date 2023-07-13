AMBER Alert issued after infant taken from Phoenix hospital by his mother, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An AMBER Alert has been issued on Wednesday for a 5-day-old infant after he was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother in a duffle bag. According to police, the boy, only known as Baby Santana, was last seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center on Roosevelt and 24th streets at around 11: 45 a.m.

Police said his mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, put him in a duffle bag and left the hospital. Law enforcement is very concerned since the newborn had a feeding tube attached to him and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag. The public is encouraged to contact 911 with any information.

