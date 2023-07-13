Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

AMBER Alert issued after infant taken from Phoenix hospital by his mother, police say

Baby Santana may be with his mother Rosa Santana. He is on a feeding tube and in need of...
Baby Santana may be with his mother Rosa Santana. He is on a feeding tube and in need of life-saving medical treatment.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:36 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An AMBER Alert has been issued on Wednesday for a 5-day-old infant after he was reportedly taken from a Phoenix hospital by his mother in a duffle bag. According to police, the boy, only known as Baby Santana, was last seen at Valleywise Health Medical Center on Roosevelt and 24th streets at around 11: 45 a.m.

Police said his mother, 24-year-old Rosa Santana, put him in a duffle bag and left the hospital. Law enforcement is very concerned since the newborn had a feeding tube attached to him and is in need of life-saving medical treatment.

Rosa is 5 foot 2 inches tall, 115 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and carrying a black duffle bag. The public is encouraged to contact 911 with any information.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building

Latest News

Whole Foods is expanding its palm-scan payment system to the Phoenix metro area.
Palm-scanning payment system expands to metro Phoenix Whole Foods
Whole Foods may expand in Arizona using handprints to pay for food
The golden rule is that your credit utilization should be less than 30%.
Arizonans looking to increase credit scores: Do this!
Arizona, check your credit score and learn how to improve it