ADOT unveils 5 new, 2 redesigned specialty license plates

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The long list of Arizona specialty license plates is getting even longer, as ADOT announced five brand new plates on Thursday. Two existing specialty plates are also getting a refreshed look.

“We know that people who choose specialty license plates for their vehicles take pride in displaying their connection to these community organizations,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said. “MVD is pleased that we can partner with the various organizations dedicated to helping Arizonans.”

Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock

The specialty plate supports free art, music and dance programs. (ADOT)

This new plate supports youth programs at Alice Cooper’s Solid Rock Teen Centers in Phoenix and Mesa. A designated $17 goes to provide a safe space teens and young adults aged 12-20.

“Arizona is known for great sunsets, cactus, the best Mexican food, monsoons and, now, an Alice Cooper specialty license plate,” the legendary Arizona rocker said. “More importantly, this specialty plate will assist Solid Rock Teen Centers in providing free music, art and dance programs to all Arizona teenagers. We hope that many of my fellow Arizona neighbors will get this speciality plate for their cars and motorcycles to support teens in Arizona.”

Arizona Realtors Homes for All

Proceeds help Arizona communities establish housing projects. (ADOT)

Proceeds for this plate go to the Arizona REALTORS® Foundation for Housing and Community Outreach. It’s available for all Arizona residents.

Cancer Support for Families

ADOT says the Cancer Support for Families plate is available to all state residents. (ADOT)

This new plate’s proceeds go to emotional and social support services through Cancer Support Community Arizona.

“Anyone who purchases this plate helps us offer more than 100 free programs per month that are specially designed to support cancer patients, their families, and caregivers including support groups, healthy lifestyle programs, education presentations, social connections, and embedded hospital navigators who connect cancer patients to resources,” said Annet Ruiter, Cancer Support Community Arizona Chief Mission Officer.

Diné College Warriors

This new plate will be available for all Arizona residents. (ADOT)

Proceeds for this plate support the education and success of Diné College students on the Navajo Nation.

“Your support will make a meaningful difference in the lives of our students and contribute to the continued success of Diné College,” said Dr. Charles “Monty” Roesse, president of the college.

U.S. Army

The U.S. Army plate is one of five new specialty plates unveiled by ADOT on July 13. (ADOT)

This new specialty plate is also available for everyone, with proceeds going toward scholarships for active-duty soldiers’ children and spouses.

“We are so grateful for this incredible opportunity and are also most appreciative of the generosity, service, and patriotism of all who purchase the license plate,” said Jeff Gault, U.S. Army retired, and Chief Executive of the Army Scholarship Foundation. “This will assist our American military family members who are in pursuit of their educational dreams for a better life and a better America.”

You can order specialty license plates through this link. Most cost $25 per year and of that, $17 goes to a designated charity or nonprofit group. With the new additions, there are now close to 100 specialty Arizona license plates. Tap/click here to see the gallery.

In addition to the five new plates, two existing options were redesigned. That includes the Honoring Fallen Police Officers plate and a refreshed version of the Arizona Coyotes plate with an updated logo and wordmark. Those who already have one of these previous plates can get the new designs for $5 plus shipping. However, the previous designs will remain valid.

A specialty license plate honoring families of fallen police officers has been redesigned. (ADOT)

The Arizona Coyotes specialty license plate was redesigned with the team's updated logo and wordmark. (ADOT)

