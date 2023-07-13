6 Glendale restaurants and bars participating in ‘Glow Party Bar Crawl’

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking to enjoy some beer and pizza with friends this weekend? Look no further. The Glow Party Bar Crawl is happening in Glendale at six restaurants, with food and drink specials at each one!

Arizona’s Family reporter Whitney Clark stopped by one of the locations, La Piazza Al Forno, on Thursday morning. “It’s the first time we’ve actually had a sense of community down here. We’ve been here for 15 years and we’ve never done anything like this,” said Justin Piazza, owner of La Piazza Al Forno. Piazza credits his wife for coming up with the idea. “We got all the other members together, and it’s not going to be the last one. This is the first of many to come,” he said.

The event starts at 8 p.m. Saturday, and people can jump from restaurant to restaurant, trying out food and drinks. La Piazza Al Forno is offering a special pizza, and other participating bars will have drink specials.

The list of participating bars and restaurants is below:

La Piazza Al Forno

La Perla

Saguaro Grill

Haus Murphys

Simple Machine

Cuff

