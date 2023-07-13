3 hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure at west Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A family had to be taken to the hospital after firefighters say they were exposed to carbon monoxide at their west Phoenix home.

Phoenix Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that they were called out to 56th Avenue and Pierson, just south of Camelback, around 5 a.m. While details are very limited, firefighters on the scene confirmed that three people needed to be rushed to the hospital in stable condition for carbon monoxide. Video from the scene showed many crews stationed outside the house to contain the gas leak. Investigators are now working to determine what caused the leak. No other injuries were reported.

