Woman-owned Gallery Andrea displays international artwork in Old Town Scottsdale

You can find artwork from all around the world at this Scottsdale shop.
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gallery Andrea in Old Town Scottsdale is a mother-daughter, women owned gallery which opened in 2004. Mom and Artist, Andrea de Kerpely-Zak, was born in Hungary and left during the 1956 uprising which shaped her career as an artist. Her flowers in her paintings are a symbol of freedom and that’s why she never paints them in enclosed in vases.

She’s been living and showing her art in Arizona for more than 40 years. Her paintings are in collections around the world including two commissioned works for Pope John Paul II. Daughter, Andrea Zakrzewski, learned how to paint from her mother and also shares her love of flowers. She paints side by side with her mother in a loose impressionist style. She’s an artist as well as a fashion designer-- creating custom made wearable art on scarves, dresses, skirts, handbags, and shawls.

The gallery showcases their art as well as other local, national and international artists with the theme being colorful uplifting artwork.

Gallery Andrea

Address; 7019 E. Main St. Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | Phone: (480) 481-2530

Websites: Art Andrea & Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion

Instagram & Profile for Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion

Facebook: Profile for Artsyandreaz Floral Fashion

Twitter | YouTube

