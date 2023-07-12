Waymo releases study showing speeding patterns in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — During a 10-day study from May 1st-5th and May 8th-12th, Waymo recorded speeding patterns for drivers in San Francisco and Metro Phoenix while studying hundreds of thousands of human drivers.

“What we’re trying to do is to pinpoint the difference of how Waymo’s safer than humans,” said Trent Victor, Waymo’s Director of Safety Research and Best Practices. “You can see us as a good neighbor following the speed limits, driving past your house.”

However, he can’t say that about all drivers in Phoenix. “When I was looking at the data, of course, it’s very surprising how pervasive and how common — it’s very common behavior with speeding,” Victor said.

He said they used cameras, radars, GPS and other sensor devices to study the speed patterns in Phoenix. One of the findings showed the maximum speed observed in areas with a posted 35 mph speed limit was 84 mph. According to the study, vehicles were recorded speeding up to nearly half of the time.

“Oh, that hurts. That hurts. That really hurts. That really puts the public in danger,” said Phoenix driver Monserrate Velazquez. “I’d rather take my time and get to where I go to go safely and keeping the public’s interest at heart, always.”

Victor said Waymo is taking part in a worldwide initiative aiming to stop traffic fatalities and serious injuries called Vision Zero. He explained that maybe if drivers see more Waymo vehicles out on the road, they will start following the speed limits.

