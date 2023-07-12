Texas man speaks about fabricating disappearance for 8 years

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A man in Texas alleges his mother brainwashed him into supporting a lie that he had been missing for eight years.

Rudy Farias is speaking out after Houston police found him sleeping outside a church last month.

For eight years, Farias says his mother brainwashed him and convinced him that he’d get in trouble if he didn’t go along with her nearly decade-long lie about being missing.

“She never, like, locked me in or handcuffed me or anything like that. I had free will to leave, but it felt like brainwashed,” Farias claims. “It just kept confusing me the way she would manipulate me and say, ‘You’re going to get arrested.’”

Farias was reported missing when he was 17.

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, was recovering in the hospital eight years after he was reported missing from the Houston area. (Source: KTRK via CNN)

Police made sure to point out that he was an adult at the time.

He says he may have been an adult but felt he had to listen to his mother, who is the only family he felt he really had or could trust.

“She locked me in there pretty much mentally. Like, she was my only parent, the only person I really had besides my brother,” Farias said. “So when I lost my brother, I didn’t have anybody to teach me how to live, you know, have confidence or trust in myself.”

His father was a Houston Police Department officer who died from suicide in 2014, but they never had a close relationship.

His half-brother, who he says was the glue to his family, died in a motorcycle accident in 2011.

Farias says his death took a toll on both him and his mother.

“After he passed away, I wasn’t able to, you know, love myself for anything anymore. I no longer had a father figure. He’s my brother, but I never had a dad,” Farias said.

During the eight years, Farias says he rarely left home other than to go to work with his mother.

Farias says an officer pulled him over once when he was driving his mother’s car, but he claims his mother told him to use a fake name.

He also says he’s been kept isolated, even when family members came over.

“It’s like I lived in prison. It’s like, I live in a (obscenity) jail my whole life. I just wanted to be free. I wanted to have my own job. I just wanted to live my own life,” Farias claims.

Activist Quanell X made serious allegations, saying Farias told him and Houston police investigators that his mother sexually assaulted him.

Farias claims his words were twisted. He says while mother and son boundaries were crossed, he was not sexually assaulted.

“I used to have to sleep in her bed sometimes. I don’t remember why,” Farias said. “Boundaries, she would push or make me uncomfortable, and I would say, ‘Stop.’ And she was like, ‘Well, why, why, why? What did I do? I didn’t do anything wrong.’ So, I would just be like, OK, OK.’”

The district attorney’s office has declined charges and asked for a further investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says they need to finish that investigation and would not say whether police believe Farias is a victim.

“I just want to live my life, you know? I just want to have a family, a job, a car, a house. I just want to live my life and be happy,” Farias said.

Farias says he no longer wants any contact with his mother.

