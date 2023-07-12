Scottsdale to ban natural grass from new homes after August 15

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Fresh green grass will soon be a thing of the past in the desert homes of Scottsdale. The City Council unanimously approved on Monday an ordinance that bans new single-family homes from having real grass in their front yards. It’ll affect the homes built or permitted after Aug. 15.

According to the city, 86% of Scottsdale Water customers support the new ban. “The City Council’s decision further establishes Scottsdale’s commitment to sustainable water management,” Scottsdale Water executive director Brian Biesemeyer said in a news release. “By adopting this ordinance, Scottsdale aims to lead the way in water conservation practices, setting an example for other communities across the region.”

In 2022, the Scottsdale City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting homeowners associations from requiring that homeowners keep their yards lush with grass, thereby reducing their water use. Monday’s move also comes weeks after Gov. Katie Hobbs signed a law that Scottsdale must provide water to Rio Verde Foothills.

The city also said since 2022, Scottsdale businesses and residents have saved about 657 million gallons of water. “When we all work together to save a little, the totals can be quite amazing,” Biesemeyer said. For more information, head to ScottsdaleAZ.gov and search “water.”

