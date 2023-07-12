Rick Springfield coming to Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix this December

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The man behind the hit song “Jessie’s Girl” will be coming to the Valley this winter! Rick Springfield will be performing on December 15 at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix with hits fans love, including “Don’t Talk To Strangers,” “Love Somebody,” “Human Touch,” and, of course, “Jessie’s Girl.”

In 2019, Springfield released his album “Orchestrating My Life,” a collection of all his greatest hits accompanied by a full orchestra. It also included a brand-new song, “Irreplaceable,” dedicated to his mother, who died in 2017. He continues to tour across the world with symphony orchestras.

The Australian singer scored a Grammy for “Jessie’s Girl” in 1982 for Best Rock Vocal Male Performance. Besides singing, Springfield has also starred in movies and TV shows, including the popular shows General Hospital and Supernatural.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at celebritytheatre.com.

