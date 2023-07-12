Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Police low on officers, can’t provide enough schools with SROs

There’s a shortage of police officers nationwide, not just Phoenix
Phoenix is not alone in a shortage of police officers, as it is a nationwide issue. Tom Horne did not anticipate the continued shortage to affect SRO positions.
By Sarah Robinson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix students and teachers can expect changes to campus security once they’re all back in school after the summer break. Many schools are getting new resource officers due to new funding from the state. However, that won’t be the case for all schools in Phoenix, where the police department doesn’t have enough officers.

“Phoenix is dangerously low on officers right now,” Councilwoman Ann O’Brien said during the July 3rd Phoenix City Council Meeting.

School resource officers, or SROs, should be coming to at least 71 schools in Phoenix this year, but they won’t be. “We are approximately 560 sworn officers short. Unfortunately, we don’t have the capacity to have an SRO for every school that has requested them today,” O’Brien said.

Phoenix Police Executive Assistant Chief Sean Connolly said to provide SROs would mean completely re-ordering how police patrol. “If we are talking 46 positions, that is 10 squads, that would be incredibly challenging,” he said.

Jessica Makowske, the director of Western School of Science and Technology, a Phoenix charter high school, says safety is a top priority for students to graduate on time with college or university as an option. “Replacing the SRO position is not an option for us, given the budget. So we are in wait,” she said.

She also says parents and staff at the school have noticed an uptick in violence nationwide and believed having an SRO on campus could help. “If you are in education right now, we have seen that shift happen across the country. Each time myself or our staff watch an incident happen, it raises the level of concern,” she said.

State Superintendent of Schools Tom Horne proposed the grants earlier this year, and these schools received money for SROs through a grant provided by the Arizona Department of Education. However, he didn’t consider there would be a shortage of police officers. “No, I didn’t anticipate that,” Horne said.

In total, Horne says the grant is $100 million dollars with $80 million provided by the state, which regulates that SROs must be sworn police officers. The remaining $20 million provided by the federal government indicates SROs can be former military or armed guards. “We are doing our best to come up with different kinds of creative solutions, I don’t know if we will be 100% successful or not,” Horne said.

For Makowske, she’s optimistic the issue will be fixed before December when the grant money expires. “We are trying to be understanding, it’s not Phoenix Police’s fault that they don’t have enough officers,” she said.

Phoenix Union High School district had several schools request SROs and said in a statement:

Phoenix Union continues to work in partnership with the City of Phoenix as we prioritize safety in our schools. We are hopeful that we can work together to find solutions that benefit our staff, students, and visitors. The law enforcement shortage facing our city and our nation is a challenge that will require all of those involved to work together on creative solutions. We are grateful for the support that the Phoenix City Council and the Phoenix Police Department have provided as we prepare for a safe 2023-2024 school year.

Phoenix Union High School District

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Ball, 31, was arrested on a weapons charge after 31-year-old Stephanie Ellico was...
Docs: Woman shot to death while moving out of boyfriend’s north Phoenix trailer
An 18-year-old was hit multiple times but was able to run away.
Teen shot after gunfire erupts at Westgate in Glendale
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing...
Convicted sex offender Larry Nassar stabbed multiple times at Florida federal prison, AP sources say
FILE - A missing teen girl was found at Camp Pendleton.
US military police find missing 14-year-old girl in barracks on California Marine Corps base

Latest News

Interest rates keep going up, especially for vehicles, causing a pinch in many Arizonan's...
High-interest rates, inflated car prices continue frustrating Arizona car buyers
Are Arizona auto loans the new housing financial crisis?
Arizona lawmakers still collecting stipends while on recess
The new Scottsdale city code bans after August 15 any natural grass from the front yard of...
Scottsdale to ban natural grass from new homes after August 15