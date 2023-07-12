Not much relief: Phoenix low temperatures getting warmer and warmer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The National Weather Service says it is the hottest start to July on record for Arizona in terms of the average temperature, and unfortunately, we aren’t getting too much relief at night. Experts also say Phoenix is seeing a trend of overnight temperatures getting warmer and warmer as the years go on.

NWS has kept track of temperature data for more than 125 years. Their data shows the difference between low temperatures back then compared to last year is about 10 degrees warmer. A big reason for this is because the city is growing. Rob Dillingham is the general manager for Jason’s Tree Service. It’s one of many companies across the Valley adjusting its hours all because of the heat. His employees are now waking up two to three hours earlier to get to work. “It’s not worth dehydrating and potentially having to go to the hospital,” he said. “What we’ve been trying to do is get the guys to start at around 6:30 a.m. and try to get them in there and get their work done, and we try to have our guys done by 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. at the absolute latest because it’s scorching at that time.”

The brutal heat wave hitting Arizona can take a serious and dangerous toll on the body.

And even though they are getting an early start, it’s still hot. In Phoenix, the coolest it got Tuesday was 91 degrees at 7:27 a.m. Meteorologist Gabriel Lojero with NWS says the overnight temperatures are getting warmer as the years pass for two main reasons. “That has to do also because the warming climate as well as urban heat island effect,” Lojero said.

Here’s how the urban heat island effect works. With more buildings and concrete, in areas like downtown Phoenix, for example, it absorbs all of the heat from the day and makes it harder to cool down at night. But in rural, more outlying areas, it tends to be considerably cooler because there are fewer buildings to trap the heat.

The lack of cooling can also cause problems with our bodies. For Dillingham, he says paying attention to your body if you do have to be outside is crucial. “We will go buy pallets of Gatorades and make sure they have electrolytes they need, and get their big water jug filled in the morning,” he said.

Lojero says it is possible, with the warming climate and the state’s growth, that we could continue to see temperatures get warmer over the next several years. In the meantime, the coolest time to get out would be around 5 to 7 a.m.

