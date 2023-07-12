New dialing changes for Arizona Verizon customers with 602, 623 and 480 area codes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Did you get a text message from Verizon about area codes changes for your phone calls? If so, you aren’t alone. Verizon officials say the change is part of a 2021 order where the Arizona Corporation Commission approved to remove boundary restrictions between 480, 602 and 623 area codes to serve all of the Phoenix area. Anyone with a 480, 602 or 623 phone number will be affected by the change.

Verizon says beginning Aug. 12, 602 or 623 phone numbers must dial the area code and phone number on all calls, including ones within the same area code. If you forget and dial just seven digits, your call won’t be completed and a recording will tell you to hang up and dial again.

On Sept. 12, boundary lines among 480, 602 and 623 area codes will be removed. In addition, anyone who requests a new phone number after the change may be assigned any of the three area codes. Phone numbers with 480 have already transitioned to 10-digit dialing.

According to Verizon, your phone number will stay the same, including your current area code. The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change, officials say. For more information, contact your local telephone service provider or visit azcc.gov/utilities/telephone/all-about-area-codes.

