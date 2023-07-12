Your Life
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Nearly 80 years after going MIA in WWII, US soldier accounted for

FILE - The the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the news Tuesday that a soldier's...
FILE - The the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced the news Tuesday that a soldier's remains were identified.(US Air Force / Dennis Rogers)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. Army soldier from Massachusetts reported missing in action while his unit was involved in fighting against German forces in Italy during World War II has been accounted for, the military said.

The remains of Pvt. Wing O. Hom, of Boston, were identified in April using both anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Tuesday.

Hom, 20, went missing in February 1944 during fighting near the town of Cisterna di Latina, south of Rome.

A member of Company B, 7th Infantry Regiment, 3d Infantry Division, Hom’s body was not recovered, and he was never reported as a prisoner of war, officials said. He was declared dead in February 1945.

A set of remains recovered near the hamlet of Ponte Rotto, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) west of Cisterna di Latina, could not be identified and were ultimately buried at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery in Nettuno, Italy.

Those remains were disinterred and sent for analysis and identification in 2021 after a DPAA historian studying unresolved American losses during the Italian campaign determined they possibly belonged to Hom.

Hom will be buried in Brooklyn, New York, on Oct. 11, the DPAA said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The theme park will be a part of the VAI Resort complex.
Plagued by delays, High-end resort and Mattel theme park in Glendale won’t open until 2024
Police responded to Caesars Palace hotel for a barricaded subject who claimed he was armed,...
Suspect in custody after standoff with Las Vegas police, SWAT at Caesars Palace ends
File image
Couple arrested after child found tied up with bungee cord at Glendale gas station
Crews were called to a possible hazmat situation in downtown Tempe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious powder in envelope prompts evacuations at Tempe court building
A Scottsdale homeowner found a baby bobcat hiding in the attic, and shortly after, the kitten's...
Scottsdale homeowner finds bobcats hiding in attic and shower

Latest News

The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science...
Webb Space Telescope reveals moment of stellar birth, dramatic close-up of 50 baby stars
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Vermont turns to recovery after being hit by flood from slow-moving storm
LNL: 3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash - clipped version
FILE - The prices of goods and services are expected to have fallen overall in June when...
US inflation falls to 3%, lowest level in more than 2 years, as price pressures ease