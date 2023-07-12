NASA expert shares new image from James Webb telescope; Arizona played key role

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Wednesday marks one year since the release of the first set of breathtaking images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Arizona played a key role in making the photos possible, with infrared cameras designed and developed at the University of Arizona in Tucson. The images captured millions of miles from Earth have begun revolutionizing astronomy.

Good Morning Arizona’s Colton Shone spoke with NASA engineer Mike Menzel to show us a new photo of a star-forming region. “It’s the closest star-forming region to our own sun and our Milky Way,” Menzel said. “It’s a region where gas and dust are actually falling in on themselves, condensing, and giving birth to new stars. There’s about 50 new stars in that cloud of gas and we believe we’re watching the same processes that gave birth to our sun about four and a half billion years ago.”

Menzel also shared his favorite image captured by the powerful telescope. “My favorite image was the Deep Field, the one that showed the deepest galaxies. The Hubble took a similar image to that, but Hubble took 14 days to take its image. James Webb took its image in 12 hours. And in 12 hours, we broke Hubble’s record,” he explained. “So as an engineer, when I saw it, I was very, very excited and it was a special moment for me because I realize that we had designed James Webb to see the first stars that turned on in our universe. I turned to a colleague and said ‘Hey, we did it. What’s ever out there, we’re going to see it.’”

