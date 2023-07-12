Man hospitalized after shooting near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night south of downtown Phoenix. Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Apache Street, where they found a man who’s been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The 7th Avenue off-ramp on I-17 northbound is blocked off, but it’s unclear if it’s due to the shooting. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and police have not identified any suspects.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.