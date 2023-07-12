Your Life
Man hospitalized after shooting near downtown Phoenix

The shooting happened near a Filiberto's near 7th Avenue and Apache Street.
(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after a shooting Tuesday night south of downtown Phoenix. Police responded to a shooting call around 9:30 p.m. near 7th Avenue and Apache Street, where they found a man who’s been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The 7th Avenue off-ramp on I-17 northbound is blocked off, but it’s unclear if it’s due to the shooting. It’s unknown what led up to the shooting and police have not identified any suspects.

