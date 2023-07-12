Live Nation offering 4 tickets for $80 at select Phoenix-area concerts this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Looking to snag some sweet concert deals this summer? Live Nation is offering their Summer’s Live promotion, which includes four tickets for $80 at select shows in Phoenix!

For the Valley, the limited-time offer includes tickets to 3 Doors Down, 5 Seconds of Summer, All American Rejects, Avenged Sevenfold, Big Time Rush, Chevelle, Counting Crows, Lil Durk, Shinedown, and many others.

General public ticket sales will open on July 19 and run through August 1. Guests can log on to see the full list of participating events. Once you select the event you’re interested in, search the “Summer’s Live 4 Pack” ticket type and it will automatically add one 4-pack of tickets to your cart. The price will then switch to $80 including taxes once in checkout. Tickets will be available here beginning next Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.