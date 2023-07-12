Kingman Police recommending charges in apartment fire, illegal firework suspected

KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Kingman police are recommending arson charges to prosecutors for a man, sources say, lit illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July that caused a fire in a bush that spread to the apartment complex. The flames ended up burning up four apartments and displacing four families. Thankfully, everyone got out alive.

The Stock family is one of the surviving families. The place represented a lot more than just an apartment to David Stock. “I’m a recovering addict and you know, I’ve been sober for almost three years and everything I worked for is for my 2-year-old daughter and 13-year-old daughter. I tried to give them the best I can and it’s devastating. You can’t just run in there and save everything and risk your life,” said Stock.

He said he wants the suspect to clean up or get community service but not go to jail. “I don’t wish any harm upon him. He has a kid. I don’t want to see him separated from his father because of a dumb mistake. I believe in second chances for everybody,” said Stock.

Right now, Stock and his family are staying with friends. The community has donated clothes and money. Stock said he didn’t have any renters insurance, so he has to start over. If you want to help, click/tap here.

