Hydropanels to provide clean water to rural and tribal Arizona communities

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Solar-powered technology is bringing clean drinking water to Arizona’s rural and tribal communities. Local First Arizona is teaming up with SOURCE Global to install 800 hydropanel water systems across the state.

The hydropanels will provide access to safe and clean water to more than 3,000 people in rural communities. Each panel has the ability to produce two to four liters of water each day.

“Essentially, what it does is it’s completely solar-powered, completely self-contained. Using the power of the sun, fans pull pure water vapor molecules out of the air and essentially create that solar energy, that solar heat, a temperature differential that’s just creating condensation inside the panel. So pulling pure water vapor molecules out of the air and condensing it into liquid water that can be immediately consumed by people who need it most,” said Ashley Hower, vice president of marketing with Source Global.

In addition to getting clean water, the hydropanels can save families as much as $840 a year by eliminating the need to buy bottled water or haul water to neighborhoods. Homeowners can purchase the panels for their homes, and southeastern Arizona families in rural areas can qualify for a free panel. For more information, click or tap here.

Good Morning Arizona’s Whitney Clark stopped by SOURCE Global’s Scottsdale office to get a firsthand look at the hydropanels.

