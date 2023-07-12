High interest rates, inflated car prices continue to frustrate Arizona car buyers
Edmunds says consumers now spend $733 on monthly car payments.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When buying a car these days, some factors disadvantage consumers considerably.
First, there are sky-high auto prices with low down payments. “It’s the fifth straight month that we’re seeing car prices go for at least $40,000 financed for the average vehicle,” Joe Yoon told On Your Side. He’s an expert auto analyst with Edmunds.com, a popular online resource offering auto analysis and car values.
Besides a new car’s staggering sticker price, Joe tells On Your Side that high-interest rates are the second factor that make a bad situation even worse for car buyers. “The interest rates for this quarter are at 7.1%, which is super painful for buyers right now,” Yoon said. When you crunch the numbers, it’s a one-two gut punch that buries car buyers with substantial monthly payments. “I think the biggest problem is car payments. Again, they are the largest we have seen at $733 a month,” he said.
There’s also something called “negative equity” that’s impacting consumers, meaning that the car you trade in will be much less than what’s owed. Any unpaid balance on your trade-in is put on top of the new vehicle you’re buying, driving up your new car payment. “About half of the cars that are sold new, about 47% of them have a trade-in,” Yoon said. “And of that number, about 17% of those are rolling negative equity into the deal which is not great.”
Edmunds says consumers are financing longer just to make their monthly payments more affordable. Edmunds says around 60% of new car buyers are financing their cars between 6 to 7 years.
