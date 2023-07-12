High interest rates, inflated car prices continue to frustrate Arizona car buyers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When buying a car these days, some factors disadvantage consumers considerably.

First, there are sky-high auto prices with low down payments. “It’s the fifth straight month that we’re seeing car prices go for at least $40,000 financed for the average vehicle,” Joe Yoon told On Your Side. He’s an expert auto analyst with Edmunds.com, a popular online resource offering auto analysis and car values.

Besides a new car’s staggering sticker price, Joe tells On Your Side that high-interest rates are the second factor that make a bad situation even worse for car buyers. “The interest rates for this quarter are at 7.1%, which is super painful for buyers right now,” Yoon said. When you crunch the numbers, it’s a one-two gut punch that buries car buyers with substantial monthly payments. “I think the biggest problem is car payments. Again, they are the largest we have seen at $733 a month,” he said.

More than two-thirds of Americans say they’re saving less for emergencies because of inflation.

There’s also something called “negative equity” that’s impacting consumers, meaning that the car you trade in will be much less than what’s owed. Any unpaid balance on your trade-in is put on top of the new vehicle you’re buying, driving up your new car payment. “About half of the cars that are sold new, about 47% of them have a trade-in,” Yoon said. “And of that number, about 17% of those are rolling negative equity into the deal which is not great.”

Edmunds says consumers are financing longer just to make their monthly payments more affordable. Edmunds says around 60% of new car buyers are financing their cars between 6 to 7 years.

Here is Edmunds reports:

https://www.edmunds.com/industry/press/car-shoppers-feel-the-heat-from-scorching-financing-costs-in-q2-according-to-edmunds.html

